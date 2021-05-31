Comparing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $6.19 16.88 ThredUp $186.01 million 11.95 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $90.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.06%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats ThredUp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.