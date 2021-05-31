Contrasting Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.98 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -11.22 My Size $140,000.00 113.74 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -17.21% -22.83% -12.40% My Size -4,427.34% -149.74% -110.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elys Game Technology and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.39, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given My Size’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Elys Game Technology.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats My Size on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 100,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 113 agency/ data transmission center locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

