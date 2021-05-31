Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 3,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,212. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

