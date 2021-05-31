Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

