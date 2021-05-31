Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Position Lowered by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,511 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

