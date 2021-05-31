Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,612 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

