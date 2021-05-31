Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Holdings Boosted by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BETZ opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

