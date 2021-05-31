salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,435 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,975 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.