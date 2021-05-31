Soros Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 1.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Farfetch worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. 541,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,091. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.