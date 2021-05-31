83,010 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 18,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,340. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

