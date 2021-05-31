Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Soros Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.65. 483,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,553. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

