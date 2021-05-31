Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

