NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 31,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $73.22. 621,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.