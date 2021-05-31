Interfor’s (IFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

IFP traded down C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$30.68. 41,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.69. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.50.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

