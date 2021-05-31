AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AME traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.10. 16,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

