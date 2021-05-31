Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65,564 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

