Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 9,510 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

PPA stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

