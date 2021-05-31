Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

