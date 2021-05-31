Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

