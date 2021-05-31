Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $371,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.