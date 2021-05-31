L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

