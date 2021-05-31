Short Interest in Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 49.4%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNBX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 235,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

