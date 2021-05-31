Short Interest in Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 49.4%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CNBX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 235,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
