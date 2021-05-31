$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $26.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

