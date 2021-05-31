$200.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $200.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

KTOS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,357 shares of company stock worth $2,362,459. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.