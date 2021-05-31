Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
