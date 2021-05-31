Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

