Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report sales of $303.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $342.54 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

