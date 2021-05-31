Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $332.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.78 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,200 shares of company stock worth $545,766 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

