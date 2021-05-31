Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.11

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $50.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00427669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 19,209,600 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.