Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.11

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $50.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00427669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 19,209,600 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

