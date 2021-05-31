Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,927 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.34 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

