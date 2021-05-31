Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $32.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $85.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -185.63 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,314 shares of company stock worth $18,579,782. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

