Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.