Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.61% of Innospec worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.64 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

