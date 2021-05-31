First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 593,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

