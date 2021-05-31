TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

FCPI stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.