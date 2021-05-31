Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 103.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,165,000.

GSST opened at $50.74 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

