HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.9% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

