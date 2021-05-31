Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

LINC stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

