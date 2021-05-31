Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

