Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 419,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 373.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

