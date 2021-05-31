Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,332.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,017.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

