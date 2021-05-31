iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

ACWX opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $58.52.

