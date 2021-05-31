Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 851.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 511.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

