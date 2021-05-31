Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,459 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.