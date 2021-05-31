Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1,283.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 4.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA opened at $91.31 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.