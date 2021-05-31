Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

