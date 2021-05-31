Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

