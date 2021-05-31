Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

