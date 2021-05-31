Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

