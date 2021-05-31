Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $333.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $228.76 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

